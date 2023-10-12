Mika Hakkinen supports Formula 2 driver Kush Maini and says the goal is very clear: “F1 is our goal.”

Hakkinen has excellent experience in this area, having played a significant role in the development of former Mercedes F1 winner and current Alfa Romeo Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas. In current F1, Mark Webber plays a similar role with Oscar Piastri, who made a breakthrough in the second half of the season with podiums and a victory in a Sprint Race. Having an experienced F1 race winner by their side means a young driver can focus on the essentials during a race weekend, learn how to earn bragging rights within a team and optimize communications. And he can provide powerful commercial leverage by connecting with sponsors.

Maini was in the top four in the first half of the F2 season with Campos Racing, but his results dropped in the second half. However, with the application of Hakkinen’s management techniques and processes, Maini believes he can compete with the top finishers in 2024.

“I think that from next year my approach and that of my team will be much more structured thanks to Mika,” says Maini. “We will have a coach who will take care of your nutrition on the track, a mental coach who will take care of whatever you are going through during a race weekend. Basically, the way Mika works is to reduce everything to the point that the driver has only one task”

Maini, 23, from Bangalore, is the younger brother of Arjun Maini, who raced for two seasons in F2 and was briefly a development driver for the Haas F1 team. The younger Maini finished second in the 2020 British F3 Championship, a series that Hakkinen himself won in 1990.

“I have watched Mika since I was young. And I know everything he has achieved in this sport,” says Maini. “The fact that he believes that I can reach Formula One shows that we have done something good in the last 15 years. It’s a huge weapon you have in your arsenal when you have Mika Hakkinen behind you!”

Kush Maini, Campos Racing

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

“I have great experience working with Valtteri Bottas, who I have seen grow and develop as a driver,” says Hakkinen. “More recently I have been following Kush, understanding his skills, his driving talent. It is a very interesting journey together to grow, to become an even more professional driver. F1 is our goal, without forgetting the current situation (in F2 ).

Hakkinen will not be a driver coach who teaches Maini cornering techniques, “I don’t think I have to stick my nose in it”. But he will bring his enormous experience in the life of a top driver, in time management, in communicating with the team and above all Hakkinen will do what former McLaren boss Ron Dennis did for him, which is to make sure that all this that surrounds him in his life is taken care of so that he can concentrate only on one job, which is to lead and win. The day-to-day management of Maini will be entrusted to Guillaume le Goff, who also looks after Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly.

Hakkinen defines his role as leveraging the communication tools and network I have. These resources are very powerful when dealing with a talented young driver. I am a Formula One ambassador and have been part of F1 since 1991. It’s an advantage, the power I have to take this young driver to the right places at the right time.”

“Of course India is a huge and powerful country. I’m part of the project of bringing a young Indian driver into Formula One, of bringing these mega-companies, of learning to understand the opportunities that Formula One can offer them. And vice versa, of course, what Formula One can experience and create with India. I only see beautiful success stories.

“India will be very powerful. And I want all Indians to know Kush Maini, I want everyone in India to root for him. I want them to feel that he will become a winner in Formula One. Of course it requires very hard work and a lot of sacrifices. Thanks to my experience in the world of motor racing, I understand (the importance of) timing, being in the right team, having the right partners, working with the right people is key.”

Hakkinen said further announcements on Maini’s next steps would follow shortly. Even though this F2 season isn’t over yet, Maini is already preparing for next year: “Having Mika behind me, my whole team created now and not having to worry about the races, I think it’s a very exciting time for me myself, and I definitely feel like I haven’t shown anywhere near what I’m capable of doing in the car,” he said. “I’m really excited to show that next year.”