Sinisa Mihajlovic’s granddaughter embraces the portrait of her grandfather, who passed away on December 16, 2022 after a long struggle with leukemia.

The image, on Grandparents’ Day, was published by Arianna Mihajlovic, the wife of the coach who died at the age of 53. “Hug me tighter”, the phrase combined with the video that captures little Violante’s gesture.

October 2 – 4.18pm

