Valeria Vegas and Olga Viza have commented on the spectacular choreography that Fabiola has performed on social networks. “She has marked a Your face sounds familiar to me,” the writer said about her partner.

A video that Miguel Lago wanted to show Joaquín Sánchez in the presence of the former model. “Please, it took me a lot of time,” Fabiola told Joaquín when reviewing the images of him dancing in the style of Karol G.

“I didn’t know that side of you,” the Rookie joked with the Y Ahora Sonsoles collaborator when watching the video. Discover Fabiola’s spectacular choreography on social networks that leaves Joaquín speechless.

Upon seeing those images, Joaquín’s presenter, the rookie, wanted to know if there are hookups on the Y Ahora Sonsoles team. Don’t miss the response from the collaborators!