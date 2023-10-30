On October 23, the first episode of the second season of the Spanish series “30 Monedas”, directed by Álex de la Iglesia, premiered. And this Monday the 30th is the launch of the second episode of a total of eight. Regarding the launch, EL INFORMADOR was present at a virtual round table to talk with the Spanish actor Miguel Ángel Silvestre, who is currently in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The second season of “30 Monedas” was filmed in Spain, Italy, the United States, France and the United Kingdom. The cast of this new season includes, in addition to Miguel Ángel, Eduard Fernández, Megan Montaner, Macarena Gómez, Najwa Nimri, Pepón Nieto, Cósimo Fusco, Manolo Solo, Nuria González, Javier Bódalo, Manuel Tallafé, and As announced a few months ago, Paul Giamatti joins the cast of this new installment.

“I’ve been following Paul Giamatti since I started studying acting, he’s one of my favorite actors. And when Álex de la Iglesia told me that he would be the really bad guy in the second season, I asked him what I had missed, when I had spoken to him. And they responded that they didn’t want to tell us anything until it was confirmed,” says Miguel, who remembers that after watching the first season and liking it a lotPaul decided to be part of the cast, “also, in the first scene that he and I had, he offers me a plate of chorizo, it is something that I would never have expected even in the wildest of my dreams, to work with Álex de la Iglesia and On top of that, Paul offered me the most Spanish dish there is.”

Regarding the new scenarios and filming, he highlights that the experience has been very good. “The fantasy genre is very fun to do because it’s pure imagination and somehow you have to carry your little boy to play and let yourself go. In the vast majority of the scenes I fight with green pillows that later become three-meter monsters in post-production, but it’s all really fun.”

Regarding the development of his character “Paco” in this second season, he expresses: “With respect to the role, in the first season he is surprised by everything. what is happening and he cannot understand it, but in the second season he has already realized that his life and that of ‘Elena’ “They are in danger, so their main objective is to save their lives, to save ‘Elena’ and for her to save the rest of us.”

Collaborating with Álex de la Iglesia is a challenge and a satisfaction, confesses Miguel Ángel. “On the one hand, it is complicated because he is very demanding, he knows very well what he wants and he has a very peculiar mind in his imaginary world and universe, and, On the other hand, it is very funny, because it is like a little child who gets excited and he gets angry in equal proportions, the good thing is that the anger lasts five minutes, but the filming was really full of energy, which made us very alert and that is very good for the horror genre,” he said. expressed to EL INFORMADOR.

By the way, this publishing house asked him if there would soon be an acting project in Mexico, and he responded that at the moment no, but that he would like to live here for a while, “any excuse is good. I was lucky enough to do ‘Los Enviados’ in Mexico and it was a blast, the other day I was with Luis Gerardo Méndez and we remembered.” A few days ago in fact, on that visit to the country, Miguel was promoting “30 Coins.”

Most of the inhabitants of Pedraza have lost their minds, confined to a psychiatric hospital. “Elena” lies in a Madrid hospital bed in a coma; “Paco”, destroyed by her remorse, tries to take care of her. As horror grows around them, the group of heroes must face a new enemy. Someone so perverse that even the devil fears him. But what about Father “Vergara”? Has he died, along with his archenemy, Cardinal “Santoro”? Where do tortured souls hide?

