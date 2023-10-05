Miguel Ángel Revilla has returned to El Hormiguero. The former president of Cantabria feels good after losing the elections: “I have not been president for life, I have never had bodyguards, nor will I have them,” he noted at the beginning of the interview. In addition, he has revealed to us some of his pet peeves from his daily life that will surprise you.

During the program he spoke about the political situation that the country is going through, after the failed investiture of Feijóo and now with Pedro Sánchez trying to govern the country again. Revilla has spoken about his relationship with Pedro Sánchez, ensuring that at the beginning the president asked him for advice when he was going through one of the most complicated moments of his career.

Looking at the camera, Revilla wanted to send a message to Pedro Sánchez: “Think carefully, these gentlemen do not rectify and they are going to do the same. I think you are entering into complicated territory,” he points out, referring to Puigdemont.

“This is leading to new elections and that is what you have to do,” says Revilla with the message to Pedro Sánchez. “If you call an election you are not going to get fewer votes, I would vote for you if the Regionalist Party does not go,” he concluded. Don’t miss everything he said in the video above!