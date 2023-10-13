The record holder of goals and appearances with the national team stopped at the age of 40 in 2022 after a life traveling around the world: “Azzurri, watch out for those who have nothing to lose. In the future I dream of my country in a big event. Regrets? That time against Buffon…”

They call him “the Maltese Messi” because someone like him has never been seen on the island again. And when you point it out to him, he blushes: “I hope that sooner or later someone will surpass me.” Difficult. You say Malta and you also think of Michael Mifsud, 46 international goals scored in two decades. He started to sting in 2000, he stopped at the age of forty in 2020 as a record holder of goals and appearances: 42 rings in 143 games. Nobody like him. Even on another island: in 2007 he scored two goals against Manchester United in the League Cup with Coventry. All at Old Trafford, “theatre of dreams”, certainly his: “One of the most beautiful nights of my life”.