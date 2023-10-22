loading…

MUSCAT – Latest report reveals People’s Liberation Army (PLA) China has stationed six warships in Middle East this week. This report emerged in the midst of Israeli air attacks which continued to bombard Gaza Strip .

Reports coming out this week revealed that Chinese ships have been stationed in the Middle East since last May. They recently joined warships that the United States (US) sent to the region last week, potentially increasing tensions.

The PLA’s 44th naval escort task force is in Oman conducting joint exercises with the country’s navy during routine operations involving the ships in the region since May. These ships include guided missile destroyers, integrated supply ships and frigates as quoted from Sputnik, Sunday (22/10/2023).

Meanwhile, according to US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, the United States has sent ships to the eastern Mediterranean near Israel explicitly to protect US interests there.

“The president as commander in chief will do what he has to do to safeguard (US) national security interests,” Kirby told US media last week.

The statement came after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey condemned the announced move, saying a US military presence in the region would give Israel a green light to carry out a “massacre” in Gaza with implicit US protection. These comments are important because Türkiye and the US are both members of NATO.

On Thursday, the US Dwight D Eisenhower carrier strike force was en route to the region, with the deployment of the USS Mount Whitney, another command ship, also announced.

Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza has so far killed more than 4,300 people according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

