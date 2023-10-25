You probably remember that in the days of Internet Explorer (IE), the only activity of many users with this browser built into Windows was use it to download ChromeFirefox or some other alternative with better performance and, above all, greater compatibility with web standards.

This scenario changed with the arrival of Microsoft Edge. The Redmond company’s new browser received a huge number of improvements, mainly after embracing the open source Chromium project, something that made some users decide to make it their main option.

Microsoft is not happy that you use Edge to download another browser

There is no doubt that the company led by Satya Nadella is very satisfied with its new browser, so much so that it seeks convince users They try to download Google Chrome and they don’t. And, as they point out in The Verge, they do it in increasingly direct ways. Let’s see what his last move was.

Going back to the example mentioned at the beginning of the article, but these days, if a Windows user wants to download Chrome using Edge and Bing, they may encounter a series of obstacles along the way, one after another to try to retain it in the current browser. and not take the leap towards Google’s proposal.





Microsoft’s notice when trying to download Google Chrome from the Edge browser

The first thing we encounter is a notice titled “It is not necessary to download a new web browser.” This arrives accompanied by the text “Microsoft recommends using Microsoft Edge to enjoy a fast, secure and modern web experience that can help you save time and money.”





The Microsoft survey

But this is not all, here Microsoft also takes the opportunity to add the “Try now” button. If we reject this offer and continue on our way we may see a pop-up notification explaining that “Edge works with the same technology as Chrome, with the added trust of Microsoft.”

If up to this point they have not tried to convince us that downloading Chrome may not be the best idea, those from Redmond will make one last attempt, one that has been added recently. We are talking about a poll in which we will be asked why we have decided to try another browser.

The form, headed by the phrase “We love having you,” will not give several options to choose from that, according to Microsoft, will serve to improve its products. Among them we find “I can’t search Google easily”, “I can’t access my Google documents” and “It’s too slow”, among others.

Images: Microsoft | Screenshots

