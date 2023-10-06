Microsoft expects to finalize its acquisition of Activision Blizzard next week.

According to a source who spoke to The Verge, the company that produces Xbox is considering it Friday 13 October as a potential deal closing date from 68.7 billion dollars.

The deal still depends on a final decision from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which represents the final obstacle to closing the deal.

Last month the CMA announced it had provisionally agreed to authorize the deal, after amending its terms. It has therefore opened a consultation, the deadline for which expires today, at the end of which it will make a final decision.

The decision is expected next week and is expected to rule in favor of Microsoft, which will finally be free to complete the transaction and acquire Activision Blizzard.

The CMA initially blocked the takeover in April due to concerns about its impact on the nascent drug market cloud gaming.

Microsoft attempted to restructure its takeover proposal by agreeing to sell cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft, prompting the CMA to launch a new merger investigation.

This move was apparently enough to satisfy the CMA, which published a new interim decision in September saying it was satisfied with the terms of the deal.

“Although the CMA has identified some remaining concerns about the new agreement, Microsoft has proposed remedies which, in the CMA’s view, should provisionally address these issues,” the CMA said at the time.

He then added: “Although the restructured agreement is materially different from the previous transaction and substantially resolves most concerns, the CMA has some remaining concerns that certain provisions of the sale of Activision’s cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft could be circumvented, resolved or not enforced.”

“To address these concerns, Microsoft has offered remedies to ensure that the terms of Activision’s sale of rights to Ubisoft are enforceable by the CMA. The CMA has provisionally concluded that this additional protection should address these remaining concerns.”