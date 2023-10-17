The closing of the purchase of Activision Blizzard King by Microsoft has been celebrated by various sectors in the gaming industry. However, it is true that the Xbox company will receive a company that has been impacted by an acute labor crisis and this has led to worker organizing movements and even the formation of unions. What will happen under the new administration?

Related video: SPECIALS – What’s happening at Activision Blizzard?

Microsoft reaffirms commitment to Activision Blizzard workers and their labor rights

After completing the purchase of Activision by Microsoft, part of the attention was placed on the company’s employment situation. In general, the mood is positive because it is thought that there will be changes to improve the environment in which workers develop and one of the first movements has already been confirmed: the departure of Bobby Kotick. But, there is something to attend to and that is that the acquisition is closed in the midst of union initiatives within Activision Blizzard and in that sense Microsoft reaffirmed its commitment to neutrality in labor matters.

As we welcome the employees of Activision Blizzard to Microsoft, we remain committed to our labor principles and innovative approach to union partnerships. https://t.co/4zwrBcOqnV — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) October 13, 2023

Through a statement on Microsoft’s official blog, Brad Smith, president of the company, recalled that they have an agreement with the main union that serves the digital-technology sector, and the commitment will continue to be respected: “in June 2022, Microsoft announced to our employees and workers around the world 4 principles that explain Microsoft’s approach to labor organization. In the following weeks, Microsoft and Communication Workers of America (CWA) announced a groundbreaking neutrality agreement for the technology industry and the labor sector, designed to take effect if Microsoft was successful in its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.”

That said, Brad Smith confirmed that Microsoft’s position will be neutral and they will have all the attention for Activision Blizzard workers and their decisions, whether they are dealing with everything internally or exercising their right to organize and form a union. As agreed, the neutrality agreement will come into force 60 days after the acquisition is closed, that is, time is already ticking and once Microsoft assumes absolute ownership of the company, a new era will begin and the expectation is that is favorable for employees.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Microsoft paid $70,000 million for Activision Blizzard

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News