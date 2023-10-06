In January 2022, Microsoft announced its intentions to purchase Activision Blizzard. After almost 2 years of fights with regulators and various controversies, it seems that the deal will finally be completed very soon.

At least that is what a recent report that includes the testimony of people familiar with the matter indicates. According to the details, Microsoft already has a date chosen to announce the closing of the acquisition. The interesting thing is that it would be as soon as next week.

Activision Blizzard and its franchises will soon be Xbox

Microsoft could complete the purchase of Activision next week

Thanks to Tom Warren, journalist for The Verge, we know that Microsoft may complete the purchase of Activision Blizzard in a few days. According to sources, the company considers making the announcement next Friday, October 13.

Now, there is something important to mention: the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has not yet given its final verdict on the deal. Once Microsoft restructured the purchase and involved Ubisoft, the regulator began to gather information about the acquisition with third parties.

In fact, today is the last day to complete this process. Subsequently, the CMA has until October 18 to announce its decision. The regulator previously blocked the deal over cloud gaming issues.

On the other hand, the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has not yet given up and will use a last resort to try to block the purchase.

According to the recent report, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard extended the deadline to finalize their agreement to October 18. The interesting thing is that, if possible, they will try to close the deal next week.

Thus, in a matter of days we could have the official announcement that the Activision Blizzard franchises, including Call of Duty, will pass into the hands of Xbox. This would put an end to a long process that generated all kinds of opinions over 1 year and 8 months.

