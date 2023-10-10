For a long time now, video game consoles began to offer new options and features that allow users to interact with other people around the world. Along these lines, the latest Xbox consoles boast multiple very useful and interesting social functions, but one of them will receive a major change very soon.

With the rise of social media and video platforms, sharing screenshots and clips has become very common. In addition, many players save this audiovisual material to review it later. Unfortunately, Microsoft will begin removing that content.

Until now, Xbox One and Xbox Series Unfortunately, this system will receive a major change.

Microsoft will remove Xbox videos and screenshots

On its official support website, Microsoft announced that screenshots and game clips stored on the Xbox network will be deleted after 90 days. This substantial change will come into effect from January 2024.

The company urged users to make backup copies of content they want to keep indefinitely. To do this, they can transfer images and videos from the Xbox network to their own devices, in addition to setting the system to automatically save the material to OneDrive.

Content stored on the Xbox Network will disappear after 90 days

The announcement was made through the company’s support site, and at this time no explanation has yet been shared that justifies the revamp behind this decision.

Although this change may be disappointing, the truth is that players can still save their content on their Xbox consoles and on the platform’s own network. Plus, they have plenty of time to back up their images and videos that they want to keep.

But tell us, what do you think of this modification? Will it affect you? Let us read you in the comments.

