Perhaps it is too late for Microsoft to compete organically in successful and well-positioned sectors. In that case, the option is not to retire, but to take out the checkbook to put juicy offers on the table that will change the reality of the business in the short and medium term. Just as the company is doing in gaming with its high-profile acquisitions, it also thought about doing so in the Internet search engine sector with a move that could deal a strong blow to Google.

Microsoft wanted to remove Google from Apple products in favor of Bing

During his participation in the trial initiated by the United States Department of Justice against Google for anticompetitive practices (via The Verge), Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, revealed that his company was willing to lose billions of dollars to put its search engine, Bing, on Apple products such as the iPhone and iPad. According to the manager, at some point the company realized that the Internet search engine sector represented a bigger opportunity than Office and Windows, so they thought about positioning Bing in the products of the most important brand in the sector. mobile: Apple.

The detail in question is that Apple products, such as the iPhone and iPad, include the Google search engine, so removing it from there to add Bing would not be cheap. In this regard, Satya Nadella assured that Microsoft was willing to lose $15 billion during the transition process and they were even willing to allow the name and logos of the search engine not to appear in the interface of Apple mobile phones because the objective was to immediately access the sector trying to overthrow Google, whose engine is a market titan.

Why didn’t Apple accept Microsoft’s proposal to put Bing on iPhone and iPad?

In this regard, the head of Microsoft pointed out that despite the financial power of the company and its intentions to put on the table a very attractive offer for Apple, the apple company did not dare to make a deal of that size fearing competitive retaliation in the market by Google, noting that that company has GMail and YouTube in its hands, in addition to Chrome. In the end, Microsoft realized that both Google and Apple have a relationship in which both parties need each other and it will hardly change in the coming years.

However, Microsoft’s CEO took the opportunity to reveal that Bing already generates profits for Microsoft and that the possibilities can improve in the medium term thanks to AI technology, of which his company has positioned itself as the spearhead for a new era that will be defined more precisely in the coming years.

