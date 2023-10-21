Most electronic devices heat up with use, a heating that can end up being harmful to them if it is very high and constant.

But Microsoft wants to solve this problem, and to do so they have presented a patent that can revolutionize the way in which the electronics devices.

Microsoft’s patent called “device cooling” was filed in April 2022, and has just been published, and describes a unique method of cooling devices by air cooling.

This technology is based on a way of moving cold air between the components of an electronic device.

In general, components such as the CPU and GPU can be cooled by moving air over them, but thanks to this technology the cooling would be much better since cooler air would pass over these components that generate heat.

So this patent proposes a solution where the device is capable of separating hot air from cold air and thus cool the internal components that generate heat.

So the colder stream can be used to cool the heat generating components and the hotter stream would be discarded.

This, among other things, could potentially improve device performance by maintaining more consistent temperatures.

On the other hand, this technology could also efficiently manage this heat generation, which could help to significantly improve the longevity and reliability of the device and thus its environmental impact.