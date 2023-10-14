Microsoft acquires Activision for $69 billion

Microsoft concluded the maxi $69 billion acquisition of video game giant Activision. The New York Times reports it. This is, as Ansa writes, the largest acquisition of consumer technology for over 20 years, when AOL I bought Time Warner. The Competition Authority in the United Kingdom has given its green light to the almost $70 billion acquisition of the video game manufacturer Activision Blizzard from Microsoft.



In a note from Competition and Markets Authority (Cma) we read that the agreement revised by the American giant, after renouncing to acquire the rights to the cloud held by Activision and instead sold to the French game developer Ubisoft Entertainmentguarantees “competitive prices and better services”.

Already last month the authority had concluded that the regulatory problems existing in the multibillion-dollar takeover had been resolved after the rejection of the previous agreement. The initial fears of Cma were about competition in the fast-growing industry of cloud gamingwhere games are purchased virtually and users can use a variety of devices and not just the console.

“We have now cleared the final regulatory hurdle to close this acquisition, which we believe will benefit gamers and the gaming industry around the world,” said the Microsoft vice president Brad Smith commenting on the decision of the British authority.

