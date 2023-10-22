The Microsoft Store is one of those unavoidable stops that we have in operating systems Windows 10 and Windows 11, and Microsoft wants to make available to everyone a new version of the store that will surprise you with its greater speed and the inclusion of new sections focused on artificial intelligence.

It’s not available to everyone yet, but Microsoft is working on a new update for the Microsoft Store for both Windows 10 and Windows 11with significant performance improvements, and an update that will be available soon.

Specifically, this new Microsoft Store is available with version 22309 and is almost three times faster than the previous old version, they point out from Windows Latest.

They claim that the previous version loaded in 10 to 15 seconds, while the new Microsoft Store loads in just two to three seconds.

But this new Microsoft Store also includes new artificial intelligence features such as the section called AI Hub and artificial intelligence reviews, although these two sections are limited to the Windows 11 store.

On the one hand, AI Hub is a new section of the Microsoft Store that shows all the applications or tools that are powered in some way by artificial intelligence.

On the other hand, AI reviews are a way to provide users with reviews more efficiently so they can know exactly what they are buying in the store.

In this way, the Microsoft Store becomes a much more dynamic ecosystem, full of new sections that you will be able to enjoy very soon.