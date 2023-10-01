The new virtual machines of the Windows 11 environment, which you already have available, and these are the requirements that you must meet to obtain them.

Microsoft, as usual, continues to release a series of virtual machines from time to time. Windows 11which can be used by both developers and common users.

It is Virtual machines Called “Windows development environments” come with different development tools that allow, for example, application creators to create their applications for Windowsbut if you are not a developer, these machines also allow you to test the latest operating system changes.

It should be noted that virtual machines in the Windows 11 development environment are available in VMware (Workstation Pro and Player), Hyper-V, VirtualBox and Parallels Desktop (macOS) versions. They can be used for free for 90 days and after that period you will have to download another new version.

Another requirement that you must meet to install a Windows development environment virtual machine is that your computer has at least 70 GB of free storage and 8 GB of RAM.

You should also have made sure that you have enabled “Virtualization” in the computer firmware settings.

It is worth clarifying that version 2309 of the Windows development environment is based on Windows 11 build 22621.2283, so it includes the latest security patch Tuesday updates, and that is always good news.

These new Windows 11 virtual machines include a series of tools, both for developers and ordinary users, and are a good way to test all the new features of the operating system in a fairly efficient way.