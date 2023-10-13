Microsoft does not want to miss an opportunity, and after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it is already thinking about a game store to compete with the Play Store and App Store.

One of the reasons Microsoft was waiting for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard was to have a greater presence in the mobile device market, specifically with games.

Nevertheless, Microsoft It has not hidden in recent years that the future of video games lies in the mobile market and with the purchase of Activision Blizzard they are taking a huge step forward.

Previously, Phil Spencer, director of Xbox, noted that they were not closed to creating a new mobile application store that could compete with the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Now, according to Windows Central, Microsoft has been working on this mobile game store for years, and given that Apple will be obliged by the European Union Digital Markets Law to open its system to third-party stores, Microsoft does not want to lose this opportunity.

According to Windows Central: “Microsoft is building ‘Steam for mobile,’ according to my sources, which will offer developers more favorable terms than what Apple currently offers on iOS.”

It remains to be seen if Microsoft definitely dares, next year, to launch an application store aimed at games in proposals similar to Samsung’s Galaxy store and that could give it a greater presence in this market.

In any case, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard has come after a tough fight by Microsoft against the different organizations worldwide, something that has presumably disrupted the plans of Redmond, who could see how certain of their projects may suffer some delays.