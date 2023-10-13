Maybe we’re here: after what seemed like an eternity, Microsoft has received the final green light from the United Kingdom to complete the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King.

The CMA, the British antitrust body, gave its approval after Microsoft committed to give in to Ubisoft the rights to stream Activision Blizzard King games. Antitrust he defined this move as a “gamechanger“, stating that will promote competition in the market. “It will allow Ubisoft to offer Activision content regardless of business model, including multi-game subscription services,” the release reads. “It will also allow cloud gaming providers to use non-Windows operating systems for Activision content, reducing costs and increasing efficiency.”

In a press note released in these hours, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick declared that there are no more obstacles in the way of acquisition, for this reason the agreement with Microsoft should be definitively concluded shortly. Finally, let us remember that Microsoft and Activision have until October 18 to close the acquisitiontherefore it is very likely that in the next few days we will report the news of the conclusion of this long story.