Some of you are too young to remember it (yes, boomer), but in our times, we had to trust our data to devices with mechanical systems in our PCs, one of them the now extinct floppy disks and others, the still current traditional hard drives. Storage media have a major drawback: their degradation over time, which is why new solutions are already being sought, as is being carried out. Microsoft has raised this issue and developed a revolutionary system that stores information in quartz crystals.

A project that seeks to guarantee its durability over time and, as promised, for tens of thousands of years. Something that has been working since 2016, when Microsoft launched its Project Silica, which, as I indicated, seeks to store information in crystals. Technology that has advanced by leaps and bounds in a short time, since currently, Microsoft is capable of storing 7 TB of data on the same surface, information that would last for about 10,000 years, according to its promises.

You can read: Desperate user asks for help to stop excessive accumulation of dust inside their PC, and they all conclude that it would be best to move house.

Something that when taken into data, for example, is equivalent to about 3,500 movies or 1.75 million songs, under a technological advance with a fascinating storage process. According to Xataka, for this achievement, Microsoft engineers use a femtosecond laser to write on the quartz crystal and then, a microscopic system sensitive to polarization reads the information, while a computer system deciphers it.

The quartz crystals are then stored in a library and a robotic system is responsible for retrieving the crystal modules and bringing them to the electronic reading system when necessary, although they do not require electrical power to maintain the information. A laser writing system that was initially inefficient, but that Microsoft managed to improve significantly, since a single crystal module can now store several terabytes of data and, as they promise, maintain it for more than 10,000 years without requiring special care or electricity .

A new form of storage that will clearly be a solution for companies and entities that require high levels of security and that handle a lot of information, but that perhaps in the not too distant future we will be able to see up close in, for example, our PCs or consoles. Devices that are already suffering from the new 100GB storage standard required by the latest releases, presenting with this technology a possible new option on the market.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord