Microsoft dares to think about hypothetical augmented reality glasses, with a modular design, which also include an interchangeable battery.

Microsoft believes that there is a future when it comes to augmented reality glasses, despite the fact that previous related launches have not been very successful.

However, Redmond has just patented AR glasses with interchangeable batteries that could make it easier for users to use them for a long time.

Although it is still a long way off, it seems that sunglasses augmented reality They could be as indispensable as a mobile phone in the future, but due to high costs and privacy issues, it is an invention that seems unlikely in time.

Be that as it may, Microsoft has already tried it before with its HoloLens mixed reality viewer, first trying to bring it to general use and then even to the military theme.

The problem with this type of invention is that it is very difficult to give them prolonged use by customers due to the weight, and that weight comes largely from the battery.

The other problem is that these batteries, by trying to be smaller so that they weigh less, would also not last long and would make it necessary to charge the device constantly.

This is how they want to solve the problem of batteries and weight

So, according to this patent, Microsoft would have come up with augmented reality glasses with a modular design and an interchangeable battery.

This design would allow the user to continue wearing the glasses while the second battery is charging, thus extending the usability of the device throughout the day. In addition, this smaller battery would also reduce the weight of the glasses so they could be used for many more hours.

They would also be thinking about making these glasses connectable to other devices via WiFi or even Lifi in the future, allowing the power or storage to be located elsewhere.