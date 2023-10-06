It has been 20 months since Microsoft announced the agreement to purchase Activision Blizzard. At that time both companies clearly knew that the operation of $68.7 billionthe largest in the history of the video game industry, would be subject to approval by multiple international regulators.

What they probably did not imagine is that two of the main market organizations would make the path very difficult for them, forcing them to make concessions to dilute monopoly concerns and, above all, to extend the closing deadline to avoid the collapse of the deal. Now, finally, we would be facing the outcome of this story.

Key date: October 13, 2023

Although there are no official statements, the specialized media The Verge, based on comments from people linked to the subject, indicates that the creators of Xbox aim to close the purchase of Activision Blizzard next October 13thus leaving franchises such as ‘Call of Duty’, ‘World of Warcraft’, ‘Diablo’ and others.

This very important movement would be ready to materialize after a long battle that has had the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) as the main protagonists, which has had an impact on the original terms of the agreement.

The changes have been several, but we can mention some of the most important ones. First, the parties agreed a 90-day extension to close the deal. In principle, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard had to close the agreement no later than July 18 to avoid facing the consequences of breaching the contract.

This is how the Xbox Gaming organizational chart will look once the Activision purchase operation is closed

Certainly, respecting that deadline was not possible, so both companies agreed to extend the deadline until October 18. Here, precisely, the actions of the CMA played a key role, which had blocked the operation at the beginning of the year, but which was open to a restructuring to move forward.

One of Activision Blizzard’s audiovisual production studios

The CMA, let us remember, concluded that the purchase of Activision Blizzard would give Microsoft a decisive competitive advantage in the cloud gaming space. Under this conclusion, the British regulator was not going to allow the operation under any circumstances. Redmond’s response was to divest itself of the rights to cloud gaming.

And it was no small concession. The restructuring of the agreement will prevent Microsoft from launching Activision Blizzard games exclusively on Xbox Cloud Gaming and, if this were not enough, it will not be able to control the licenses of the titles on rival cloud platforms. The person in charge of all this will be Ubisoft.

What follows in this soap opera is the final resolution of the CMA after the restructuring of the agreement. If we take into account the statements of the sources consulted by The Verge, everything seems to indicate that the agreement is aimed at closing as soon as next week, specifically, on October 13.

To all this, it should be noted, the FTC remains firm in its position of rejecting the operation. However, the American regulator has a different way of operating than the British one: for its measures to become effective, they must go through a federal court. And, in this case, it has suffered several setbacks that have prevented it from blocking the merger.

Images: Microsoft | Activision Blizzard

In Xataka: Activision reveals how powerful the Switch 2 will be: much more than its predecessor, but in a world of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S