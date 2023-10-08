A game that we can also play through Microsoft Edge.

Windows 11 is the most recent version of Microsoft’s renowned operating system.

Join the conversation

Video games are often seen as passing entertainment.; something we enjoy when we simply need to let our imagination fly or distract ourselves from a harsh reality that affects us. With the aim of entertaining for a moment, while doing basic things, many so-called mini-games have been born, which are usually browser games. Among the most notable we can mention those that we saw on the Bandai Namco game loading screens or even the dinosaur that we see in Google Chrome when we do not have an internet connection. Now it seems that Microsoft wants to join the party, and it has added a minigame to the Windows 11 settings in a move that will be appreciated by users who have to install this system soon.

As all the people who have installed a Windows system from scratch will know, we are talking about an extremely tedious process, and although it generally has few steps to follow, depending on the type of storage you use you can even have You have to wait about half an hour until everything is ready. For this, introducing a minigame is a very interesting idea that we can applaud.

It’s time to surf the wave

This has been reported by The Verge, which has left those users who had to install this operating system recently stunned and even jealous. Unfortunately we cannot say that it is a new minigame, nor that it will change your life, but The truth is that it can be quite entertaining in this situation..

In case you want to try this minigame, but of course you do not want to reinstall the operating system or enter the Windows Backup system, you can try it using the Microsoft Edge browser. You simply enter this program and in the top bar, where the url normally appears, put “edge://surf/”which will make the game appear instantly.

Of course, this is not going to change the lives of people who are going to install Windows 11 from now on, because you can perfectly play in the meantime on your console if you have it, but the truth is that it is a good addition that Microsoft has gotten completely right.

Join the conversation