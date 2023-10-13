Microsoft has reached a major milestone on its path to acquiring Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion deal. The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has given the green light to the deal after Microsoft recently restructured the terms for transferring cloud gaming rights from Activision Blizzard to Ubisoft. This resolution paves the way for the agreement to be finalized.

Microsoft vice president and president, Brad Smith, expressed his satisfaction in X says the company welcomes the CMA’s decision. “We have cleared the final regulatory hurdle to close this acquisition, which we believe will benefit players and the gaming industry worldwide.”

The CMA’s decision allows Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard, excluding Activision’s cloud streaming rights outside the European Economic Area (EEA), on the condition that the sale of these rights is completed before the completion of the merger . This action is described as a “game changer that will promote competition” in the rapidly growing cloud gaming market.

This approval comes after the CMA initially tried to block the deal in April, citing concerns over cloud gaming. Microsoft appealed this decision, but both sides put that process on hold in July to allow for a restructuring of the Microsoft deal.

This step marks the end of a 20-month process of approvals and regulatory battles, which included scrutiny from European Union (EU) regulators and the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The EU approved the deal with additional concessions from Microsoft, while the FTC is still appealing its failed attempt to block the deal.

The date for the completion of the acquisition is yet to be announced, but the closing of the deal will allow Microsoft to advance its strategy to boost its presence in the global video game market.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord