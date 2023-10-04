A leaked Microsoft document reveals that it expects (or expected) to reach 110 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers by 2030, many of them through Cloud Gaming.

The massive leak of Microsoft documents from a few weeks ago is already old news for most people, except for some who continue to conscientiously analyze the hundreds of leaked files and emails in search of curious (albeit possibly outdated) information.

Derek Strickland Tweak Town today shared a graph belonging to a presentation for fiscal year 2022 (that is, sometime between July 2021 and June 2022) where they outlined their growth expectations for Xbox Game Pass.

And they are very optimistic expectations, because they mention that by 2030 they hope to reach a figure of 110 million subscribers in 2030.

They started from 25 million by mid-2022. In 2023 they have already surpassed, presumably, the 30 milliona figure that we know due to a mistake by an employee on Linkedin, since the last official figure that Microsoft disclosed was in January 2022, of “more than 25 million.”

Remember, however, that this estimate is from at least a year and a half ago, so these forecasts have probably changed.

Microsoft hopes to grow its Xbox Cloud Gaming segment

Perhaps more significant than the 110 million figure is that they expect the Cloud Gaming segment to be very significant. Specifically:

58 million players on Consoles 32 million players on Cloud 20 million players on PC

Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently only available within Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. There is no specific subscription for the cloudand be able to play Game Pass games on a PC, mobile phones, or even smart TVs through streaming.

There are also no plans, for now, to launch a “streaming console”, the Keystone, as was long rumored, and which ended up being cancelled. By 2030 it is possible that the project will revive… but at the moment things are not going very well.

Furthermore, this graph is prior to the agreements he had to sign Microsoft in order to complete your purchase of Activision Blizzardand that to a large extent They decreased their control in Cloud Gaming– They agreed to offer their games on the “rival” GeForce Now service and, more recently, sold all their rights to their games on Cloud Gaming to Ubisoft to receive the go-ahead from the CMA.