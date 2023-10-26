The launch of Windows 11 was a splash of cold water for many users who saw how their current computers were incompatible with Microsoft’s new operating system.

And Windows 11 requires a series of minimum technical requirements to be able to work on a series of computers and, for example, one of these requirements is usually the processor.

Those from Redmond usually update the issue of processors quite regularly compatible with Windows 11and we got an unpleasant surprise last August, when Microsoft removed, without prior notice, a series of Intel Xeon processors from the list of CPU compatibles.

And to everyone’s surprise, Microsoft has added those again Intel Xeon processors which was removed in August from the list of CPUs compatible with Windows 11 and, once again, without giving any explanation.

List of returning Windows 11 compatible processors

So those processors removed from the month of August have been listed again as compatible CPUs in Windows 11, and they are exactly the following:

Intel Xeon E-2104G Intel Xeon E-2124 Intel Xeon E-2124G Intel Xeon E-2126G Intel Xeon E-2134 Intel Xeon E-2136 Intel Xeon E-2144G Intel Xeon E-2146G Intel Xeon E-2174G Intel Xeon E-2176G Intel Xeon E-2176M Intel Xeon E-2186G Intel Xeon E-2186M Intel Xeon E-2224 Intel Xeon E-2224G Intel Xeon E-2226G Intel Xeon E-2226GE Intel Xeon E-2234 Intel Xeon E-2236 Intel Xeon E-2244G Intel Xeon E-2246G Intel Xeon E-2254ME Intel Xeon E-2254ML Intel Xeon E-2274G Intel Xeon E-2276G Intel Xeon E-2276M Intel Xeon E-2276ME Intel Xeon E-2276ML Intel Xeon E-2278G Intel Xeon E-2278GE Intel Xeon E-2278GEL Intel Xeon E-2286G Intel Xeon E-2286M Intel Xeon E-2288G Intel Xeon E-2314 Intel Xeon E-2324G Intel Xeon E-2334 Intel Xeon E-2336 Intel Xeon E-2356G Intel Xeon E-2374G Intel Xeon E-2378 Intel Xeon E-2378G Intel Xeon E-2386G Intel Xeon E-2388G

In this way, if you have a computer with any of the processors previously exposed, you must be totally sure that your computer is compatible with the new one. Microsoft operating system.

It is unknown why Redmond eliminated this list of processors in August, but it could well have been a specific error that they have just resolved, or directly a human error and it has not been until now, several months later, when it has been solved.