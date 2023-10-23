It’s clear that Microsoft’s top priority is become the brand par excellence linked to video games by excellence. The Xbox or the purchase of companies like Bethesda or Activision are just stepping stones in search of that absolute dominance. This has been demonstrated again by Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, with statements in the latest installment of the Official Xbox Podcast that demonstrate the company’s orientation towards mobile games.

In it he talked about the increasingly successful mobile market. He stressed that “you have to find a way to be relevant on the largest platform, which is mobile.” That could be one of the reasons for the purchase of Activision, very much within that type of platform with games like ‘Call of Duty Mobile’, which has 500 million players.

Spencer is very clear that it is a play of indisputable necessity: “there is no way to chart the future without being on the platform on which most of the planet plays,” he said. It is notable that companies like UbiSoft, one of the absolute giants of the industry (much more so now that Activision is part of the Microsoft team) are giving more and more importance to mobile gaming, with releases such as future installments of this type in franchises such as ‘Assassin’s Creed’ or ‘Rainbow Six’.

Spencer has also made it clear that it is not about Microsoft going to move into mobile gaming, but that within its future strategies is the launch of more titles on these supports. “This doesn’t mean I want to convert all of our franchises to mobile franchises,” he says. “It doesn’t mean that everything is going to be free-to-play. I think the diversity of distribution and business models we have is a strong point of the platform.”

Image: SCREEN POST on Unsplash

