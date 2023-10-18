There are different forms of storage in which we store all our data, although data stored in the cloud that seems to be safe, although it really is not, is becoming more and more important.

Microsoft knows a lot about data storage, and in addition to thinking about the storage in the cloud for videos, images and documents that are placed on storage units on servers located in different data centers, have now found a novel solution.

Now Microsoft is working on Project Silica, a new storage technology that makes use of glass plates to store tons of data inside.

However, Project Silica has a page where they explain exactly how this technology works, which they consider to be more durable than current methods and more environmentally sustainable.

“Data is stored on glass through a four-step process: writing with an ultrafast femtosecond laser, reading through a computer-controlled microscope, decoding, and finally storing in a library. The library is passive, with no electricity to any of the storage units. The complexity is in the robots that charge while idle within the lab and wake up when data is needed. “They go up to the shelves, grab the glass, and then come back to the reader.”

This data is stored on small glass plates that could last up to 10,000 yearsglass plates stored in enormous data servers and only managed by small robots that would collect these plates for later reading in specialized machines.

At the moment they are testing this technology to store music as a way to store songs on glass plates, something environmentally friendly and also resistant to electromagnetic pulses.

This is a storage technology that we will not see in the short term, since it is not commercially viable. They comment that they need three to four more stages of development before reaching commercial level.

If they continue to improve this technology, we could see Project Silica in Azure cloud centers to store our photos, videos, audios and all kinds of documents.