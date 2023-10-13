It has been difficult, but Microsoft has gotten away with it. The purchase of Activision Blizzard definitively closesadds to its Xbox catalog some of the best-selling video games at the moment, more than a dozen video game studios, 8,700 employees, and becomes the third video game company in the world in revenue, surpassing Nintendo.

Almost two years have passed since Microsoft announced the purchase of Activision Blizzard, one of the largest and most powerful video game companies.

The road has not been easy, since has had to defeat the US antitrust agency in courtand convince the European and British company by making some changes to the purchase agreement, mainly in their cloud businesses.

The most important is that has sold the rights to all its cloud games outside the United States to Ubisoft, for the next 15 years. The French multinational will be in charge of exploiting these rights in Europe and the rest of the world.

The origin of Activision dates back to the origin of video games, as it was founded in 1979. Since then it has merged with companies like Blizzard and King, becoming the giant it is today.

For Microsoft, the purchase means incorporating sagas from the category of Call of Duty, Diablo, Overwatch, Candy Crush, Warcraft, Crash Bandicoot, and dozens more to Xbox. It thus becomes the third video game company in revenue, after Tencent and Sony..

Microsoft is so happy, it created this epic video, welcoming the new games to the Xbox family:

“We love games. We play games, we make games, and we know first-hand how much gaming means to all of us as individuals and collectively, as a community. And today, we officially welcome Activision Blizzard and its teams to Xbox,” said Phil Spencer, head of Xbox.

“As one team, we will learn, innovate, and continue to deliver on our promise to bring the joy and community of gaming to more people. We will do so in a culture that strives to empower everyone to do their best work, where every person are welcome, and focuses on our continued commitment to Gaming for Everyone.”

At the moment will begin by integrating most Activision Blizzard games into its Xbox Game Pass subscription. But not all. The ones that generate the most money, Call of Duty and Diablo IV, will not come to Game Pass this year.

Microsoft’s medium and long-term strategy is to banish consoles and take all gaming to the cloudwhere Nintendo and Sony cannot compete, because they do not have the infrastructure, and it is very expensive.

The acquisition of powerful companies reinforces its position to put attractive games in the Xbox Game Pass, and “force” people to subscribe, as a prior step to the jump to the cloud.

The purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, overcoming the reluctance of antitrust agencies, is a great victory for Satya Nadella’s company. We will see how it affects the video game industry in the coming years.