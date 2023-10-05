Those from Redmond would be thinking about a new business model for their next operating system, presumably Windows 12, a model that they have already been testing in other of their services.

Microsoft is working on the next generation of Windows, possibly called Windows 12, an operating system that would replace the current Windows 11, but it would come with a large set of new features, and some you may not like.

In fact, it has not been the first time that we have been hearing that Microsoft is thinking about a future operating system in the cloud, a way to make accessible Windows to any computer and anywhere, but basically, paying a kind of subscription every month.

Maybe the same thing could happen with Windows 12which could end up being offered to the user under a subscription model, instead of the acquisition of a prior license that, in most cases, is already paid for when purchasing a new laptop.

And now, from the Deskmodder site, they claim that they have detected several subscription-related entries in the INI configuration file of the Canary channel build.

While that does not mean that Windows 12 will be offered through a subscription model, it could end up being an option, but not the only one.

In fact, as the aforementioned medium points out, if this subscription system were offered for Windows 12, it would be an option, since Redmond would continue to offer the operating system under license.

Be that as it may, there will be many relative changes in Windows 12 when it is released to the market in the medium term, and we are not only talking about its artificial intelligence capabilities, but the increasingly important cloud in the operating system.