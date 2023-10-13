UPDATE: Microsoft celebrates the official acquisition of Activision Blizzard by publishing an image depicting games such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft under its banner.

The most difficult obstacle to overcome in the affair for Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision/Blizzardhas been officially passed: the definitive approval has arrived from the British antitrust which gives its approval to the mega transaction to be 68.7 billion US dollars. To tip the scales in favor of Microsoft was the sale of cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft: the Anglo-Saxon antitrust authority has in fact defined this choice as a “change of direction that will promote competition”.

The CMA (Competitions and Markets Authority) underlined how crucial its role was in forcing the American company to make concessions:

With the sale of Activision’s cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft, we have made sure that Microsoft cannot have a stranglehold on this market important and rapidly developing.

These are the statements of Sarah Cardella capo of the CMA executive who then continued with:

With the growth of cloud gaming, this intervention will guarantee citizens more competitive prices, better services and greater choice. We are the only competition agency globally to have achieved this.

In the meantime, European Union officials who had already approved the sale were notified of a request from the CMA to review the already approved agreement but according to Bloomberg, EU regulators have no intention of considering further changes to the agreement outstanding. However, there is a potential obstacle: the FTC (Federal Trade Commission). which essentially deals with the same thing as CMA overseas is pursuing its cause and is trying to contest the acquisition in the US territory. It is possible that in home territory, Microsoft has to sell parts of Activision/Blizzard to conclude the agreement.