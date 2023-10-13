Xbox Game Studios adds Activision Blizzard King, although it welcomes PlayStation and Nintendo.

Activision Blizzard King is now part of Xbox

Historic day in the video game industry. After months and months of judicial setbacks and controversies, Microsoft has just announced that the purchase of Activision Blizzard has been completed for $69 billion. The technology giant has published an unexpected trailer at the same time that it has published a statement in which it officially welcomes a large number of developers to Xbox Game STUDIOS.

Starting today, the publishers of major video game franchises such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Overwatch, including mobile titles such as Candy Crush Saga and Farm Heroes Super Saga, pass into the hands of Microsoft, which now owns Activision, Blizzard and King.

Following CMA approval, it was a matter of hours or days for the transaction to be completed and now, “as one team, we will learn, innovate and We will continue to deliver on our promise to bring the joy and community of gaming to more people.“, they reveal from Microsoft.

Now that Microsoft has taken over the company, Activision Blizzard will add its games to Xbox Game Pass, although this It will not mean that Call of Duty is exclusive to Xbox. Those from Redmond have been signing agreements with other companies, including Sony and Nintendo, so we will have to wait a while to know if sagas like Crash Bandicoot will be played exclusively on Xbox or will continue to reach more platforms.

Xbox welcomes PlayStation and Nintendo players

Microsoft promete create new worlds and stories with the developers that it adds by acquiring Activision Blizzard, now entering mobile devices and deepening its cloud services. In addition, the statement states: “We will continue to make more games available in more places, and that starts now by allowing cloud streaming providers and players to stream Activision Blizzard games in the European Economic Area, a commitment made to the European Comission”.

Although detailed plans to bring Activision Blizzard games to Game Pass and more platforms are unknown, the company promises news in the coming months. Furthermore, in Xbox’s own page mentions that PlayStation, Nintendo, PC and mobile players are welcome “even if Xbox is not the place where you play your favorite franchise”, so everything indicates that today begins a new era in the video game industry in which Microsoft will publish games for the rest of the platforms.

