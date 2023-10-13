Finally, the purchase of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft has been completed. After a long road, Phil Spencer and company have achieved it and to celebrate, the CEO of Xbox has shared an emotional video and some words addressed to the fans.

One of the largest movements that have occurred in the entire history of the video game industry has been definitively completed. Microsoft ha comprado Activision Blizzard King.

After the acquisition was announced more than a year ago, a long bureaucratic and regulatory process has kept this purchase on hold. In recent months there has been a confrontation between Microsoft and Sony, accusations of monopoly and much more, but the road has come to an end.

After the CMA has approved the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, with the concession of the cloud to another company, the company itself has spoken out. Activision Blizzard It now officially belongs to Redmond. Take a look at the video they have prepared:

Without a doubt, this video is a declaration of intentions and a display of muscle and strength. Microsoft and the Xbox brand Now they have a huge number of highly renowned sagas…

Halo, Warcraft, Diablo, The Elder Scrolls, Forza, Fable, Starcraft, Overwatch, Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Starfield, Doom, Gears of War, Candy Crash, Hellblade, Fallout… Many of the biggest names in the industry now belong to Xbox.

Xbox boss talks about buying Activision Blizzard

Phil Spencer, CEO of the company, has addressed fans in an Xbox Wire post to report the news. Today we officially welcome Activision Blizzard and its teams to Xbox.

As one team, we will learn, innovate, and continue to deliver on our promise to bring the joy and community of gaming to more people. We will do this in a culture that strives to empower everyone to do their best work, where all people are welcome, and focuses on our ongoing commitment to “Games for Everyone.”

Besides, Phil Spencer has spoken about two of the key points of this agreement, the arrival of games to Xbox Game Pass and exclusivity. He has had some words for players on platforms other than Xbox.

Today we begin work on bringing beloved Activision, Blizzard, and King franchises to Game Pass and other platforms. We’ll share more about when you can expect to play in the coming months. We know you’re excited and so are we.

Whether you play on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, PC, or mobile, you are welcome here and will continue to be welcome, even if Xbox isn’t where you play your favorite franchise. Because when everyone plays, we all win.