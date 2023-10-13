After many months of disputes, lawsuits, controversies and investigations, Microsoft finally closed the purchase of Activision Blizzard King. This morning, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) definitively approved the acquisition, leaving Microsoft free to complete it.

The company wasted no time and, after receiving the green light, announced that Activision Blizzard King, its multiple studios and its popular franchises are now part of Xbox. Through a statement, Phil Spencer, head of the brand, celebrated the news and welcomed all the company’s teams.

Activision Blizzard King now belongs to Microsoft and Xbox!

Find out: Xbox Game Pass: Call of Duty and more Activision Blizzard games would arrive on the service, when?

Related video: Microsoft paid $70,000 million for Activision Blizzard

Call of Duty and more Activision Blizzard King franchises are now on Xbox

After completing the purchase, sagas such as Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft and many others are now in the hands of Xbox and Microsoft.

As if that were not enough, its development force will grow significantly thanks to Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, Beenox, Demonware, Digital Legends, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, King, Major League Gaming, Radical Entertainment, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob, Treyarch and more studios.

Spencer assured that they are very important franchises and teams, so he is happy to be able to welcome them to Xbox. The manager committed to innovating and bringing Activision Blizzard King games to the greatest number of players. He also stated that they are already working to make their games available on Xbox Game Pass.

“Together, we will create new worlds and stories, bring your favorite games to more places so more players can join, and interact and delight players in new and innovative ways in the places they love to play, including mobile devices, the cloud and more.

“As promised, we will also continue to make more games available in more places, and that starts now by allowing cloud streaming providers and players to stream Activision Blizzard games in the European Economic Area, a commitment made with the European Commission. “Today we begin work to bring the beloved Activision, Blizzard and King franchises to Game Pass and other platforms,” ​​said the manager.

Find all the news related to the purchase of Activision Blizzard at this link.

Related video: Xbox One: from failure to revolution