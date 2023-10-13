Microsoft has officially completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the giant behind popular titles such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Diablo. This deal marks the largest acquisition in Microsoft history, surpassing the purchases of LinkedIn in 2016 and Bethesda in 2021, for the sum of $68.7 billion.

The acquisition was completed after overcoming 20 months of regulatory battles in the United Kingdom and the United States. Microsoft faced obstacles in the form of legal challenges from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). However, after restructuring the deal to comply with CMA requirements and winning the legal case against the FTC in US federal court, Microsoft has finally completed the purchase.

This integration will allow Microsoft to add Activision Blizzard titles to Xbox Game Pass, a game subscription service that has millions of users. Although some titles, such as Modern Warfare 3 and Diablo IV, were expected to join Xbox Game Pass, that decision is still pending confirmation.

The power of Xbox

With this acquisition, Microsoft significantly expands its presence in the gaming industry and positions itself as the third largest video game company in terms of revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. the same Phil Spencer public on his networks how happy and excited about the closed purchase “Today is a good day to play. We officially welcome Activision Blizzard King to Team Xbox.”

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick will continue to oversee the transition through the end of 2023, with his role reporting to Xbox boss Phil Spencer. “I have long said that I am fully committed to helping with the transition,” Kotick mentions in an email message sent to Activision Blizzard employees. “Phil asked me to remain CEO of ABK, reporting to him, and we agreed that I will do so until the end of 2023. We both look forward to working together on a smooth integration for our teams and players.”

