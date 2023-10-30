From a post on Resetera and an article on The Verge, It seems that Microsoft is starting to block controllers and accessories from third parties, even if there is still no press release from the US giant in this regard. The notice, in this sense, mentions: “Unauthorized connected accessory“, with the incompatibility of any pad not made by the Redmond house.

In addition to an initial warning, there is another, which talks about an error code and a two-week time limit for using the accessory. At the end, the message talks about contacting any store or manufacturer from which you received it to ask for assistance with the return. It’s not clear yetIndeed, whether Microsoft intends to target cheats or promote its program.

