The Xbox Series S starter pack will be launched worldwide on October 31, at an outrageous price for all those who want to get into the next-gen.

Do you already have a new generation console? If the answer is no, now you are going to discover which is your best option in terms of quality-price for the last months of 2023. Yes, it is necessary to talk again about Microsoft’s surprising Xbox Series S.

The little Xbox console It is not as powerful as its older sister, Series Xbut it is a great option to enter the new generation at a very good price.

Remember that, since September 1the new Xbox Series S is available in black and 1 TB of storage, which includes twice the memory than the original white model.

Microsoft just introduced a new Series S bundle, ideal for those players who do not yet have a new generation Xbox. We can think of few better gifts for this Christmas, honestly.

Best of all, this bundle will launch worldwide in a few weeks, and includes everything a new user needs. Xbox Series S to get the most out of the console.

This is the Series S Starter Bundle

Starting next October 31a new Xbox Series S bundle will hit stores. It does not include any specific game, but rather lots of titles under subscription service.

Microsoft has presented it on Xbox Wire as the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle, a starter package that no gamer will want to miss next Christmas.

What does the Starter Bundle include? For a start, an Xbox Series S console with 512 GB SSD storagein a beautiful white color, like the wireless controller also included.

What makes this package special is its other add-on. In the Starter Bundle, you will find a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate redemption codevalued at 49.99 euros.

Thanks to this code, you will be able to subscribe to the Game Pass Ultimate service for a quarter, enjoying all the Xbox exclusives, EA Play games and tons of cross-platforms and indies.

Do you want some examples? To start, Game Pass Ultimate includes new exclusives Redfall, Starfield y Forza Motorsportas well as Halo Infinite, Minecraft Legends, Grounded and many others. And those to come, of course.

The party continues with Electronic Arts games, included in the EA Play package. Enjoy the franchises Battlefield, Star Wars, Dragon Age, Mass Effect o Dead Space Without aditional costs.

Your Game Pass Ultimate subscription also includes benefits (such as Rewards), exclusive discounts and other advantages. It is the best way to debut in the next-gen with your Series S.

Remember: Xbox Series S Starter Bundle will be launched worldwide on October 31, at a price of 299.99 euros in the Microsoft Store and specialized stores. You now have a gift to give to the Three Wise Men.