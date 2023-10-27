Microsoft announces a restructuring at Xbox in which Phil Spencer remains CEO of Microsoft Gaming and with new positions for Matt Booty and Sarah Bond

Two days after Microsoft presented its financial results with very positive data for the gaming segment, with notable growth in Content and services (thanks to the sales of Starfield and the launch of Xbox Game Pass), they have announced a reorganization throughout the organization chart Xbox (via The Verge).

This structure leaves Phil Spencer como CEO de Microsoft Gamingwhile Matt Booty becomes presidente de Game Content and Studios (including under the same roof, although separate, ZeniMax and the rest of Xbox Game Studios).

On the other hand, Sarah Bond will become President of Xbox. She represents a promotion for the one who until now was Corporate Vice President of Xbox.

Bond will lead all operations related to Xbox hardware and software: “Devices, player and creator experiences, platform engineering, strategy, business planning, data and analytics and business development…”

Matt Booty takes control of the Xbox and ZeniMaz studios

Previously, Matt Booty was head of Xbox Game Studios, leaving ZeniMax out. He will now move on to oversee both in his new role as President of Content and Services.

ZeniMax will remain a semi-independent entity led by Jamie Leder, who will report to Booty.

The rest of ZeniMax studios (Arkane, id Software, Bethesda…) will respond to Leder, although to “strengthen our collaboration and accelerate growth”, some ZeniMax executives will report directly to Microsoft executives.

These changes sound, in part, a reaction to the failure of Redfall, which was developed without sufficient oversight from Microsoft, in a state that disappointed many players.

This reorganization also happens two weeks after the purchase of Activision Blizzard King, and reconfirms that Bobby Kotick will be the CEO of Activision Blizzard only until the end of 2023).

Dave McCarthy He is the COO of Microsoft Gaming (director of operations) and will be in charge of directing the integration work of Activision, which at the moment does not fall within the fold of Matt Booty, pending the appointment of a new CEO after the departure of the controversial Bobby Kotick.