This news directly affects Nintendo Switch. The information comes from Microsoft and its intention to release Call of Duty on the console.

This relates to Microsoft’s attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard, as well as its debate with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). After learning that this organization is not very clear about what Nintendo Switch is, now the confrontation has left us with notable news.

A while ago we learned that Microsoft had defeated the FTC but then the FTC appealed that decision and ultimately that appeal was dismissed. Well now we have news in this regard in relation to the established deadlines.

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have set a date for their agreement. This is confirmed:

Microsoft plans to finalize proposed $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition next week: Tentative closing date is on Friday, October 13, pending the decision of the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA is gathering views on the merger, with a final decision expected next week.

The acquisition has thus overcome regulatory obstacles in Europe and the United States, including blocks and appeals. In fact, the FTC is appealing the decision to allow the acquisition, and plans to take up its administrative case after a decision in December. We will be attentive to inform you about it.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. We will be attentive to see what we receive in the future thanks to this collaboration. Do not hesitate to leave your opinion, we read you.

Fuente.