This Micro SD for Nintendo Switch is one of the best cards to store your favorite games and apps on Nintendo Switch. And the best thing is that you will never have to worry about storage space again on our favorite console or on Steam Deck.

The Micro SD for Nintendo Switch are essential since over the years we have acquired several games and You have to give them their deserved space on the console. Furthermore, this card Samsung EVO SD It has features and a price that position it as the best you can currently get:

This Samsung EVO Micro SD card is compatible with Nintendo Switch and also with Steam Deck. It has a transfer speed of up to 130 MB/s. It also has class 10 and U3 compatibility. Offer includes full size SD adapter. It has a total of 512 GB of storage space.

Don’t wait any longer, and take advantage of this juicy Micro SD to get more than enough space for your Nintendo Switch. We all know how hard it is to make do with the base storage space of the console (something that will change with the next Nintendo console). So don’t miss this opportunity.

Micro SD Nintendo Switch Samsung EVO 512 GB