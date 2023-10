One minute you’re chatting with friends in the car, the next minute you wake up in the hospital and your future looks completely different. Michiel Krisman (24) from Dalfsen was driving home from Zwolle with friends in 2016, when the car hydroplaned off the road and crashed into a tree. Michiel suffers brain damage and becomes physically disabled. After his rehabilitation he would like to return to work, but that is difficult.