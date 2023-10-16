Michelle Hunziker posted a photo on Instagram riding a Ducati Panigale V4. Thousands of comments including that of Guido Meda

When the weather is nice giving up a motorbike ride is practically impossible. Among the many enthusiasts who populated the streets this weekend there was also an unexpected motorcyclist: Michelle Hunziker!

This Saturday the presenter, actress, model, singer and now also motorcyclist, posted a photo on her Instagram page that portrays her riding the Ducati Panigale V4 of his companion, Alessandro Carollo, a well-known Roman osteopath. We don’t know if Hunziker limited herself to being a passenger or if she actually drove the 200+ horsepower car. In all cases make way for passion!

Leather jacket, backpack on his shoulder and a toothy smile. The photo on Terminillo conquered everyone, too Guido Meda who wins in the “competition” for the nicest comment: “Everybody stand on the sofa! What did this girl do? HUNZIKER IS THERE, HUNZIKER IS THERE, HUNZIKER IS THERE!”. The official Ducati profile also commented, with two applause emojis. Countless comments from celebrities.

In short, the trinomial Hunziker, Terminillo and Panigale it made a splash. Who knows, given the media success, if Hunziker will give us some more motoring shots.