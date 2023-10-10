I was thrilled and happy to be commissioned by the FIA ​​and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest to develop tires that work without the use of ovens for the 2023 FIA WEC. This is a regulatory change that Michelin has strongly urged in the last two years. We included it in our proposal submitted to the tender for Hypercar tires in 2019 as an idea of ​​an innovative change we could make.

It may seem strange to fans to see the racing family spending energy warming up tires, even when it’s 40 degrees in Bahrain. It is not easy to explain the need to do so when there are now few series that depend on the so-called “warmers”. Having supplied the IMSA Sportscar Championship since the start of 2019, we said: “We feel capable of producing tires that start cold and last two or three stints, as long as it’s a different compound between Bahrain and Spa.”

We want to respect the safety of the pilots because it is not in anyone’s interest to have accidents. And we know that a tire that starts cold will never perform as well as its operating temperature, so we want it to perform relatively well in the first corner.

But one that reaches its optimal window faster normally wears out sooner, so we were faced with a paradox. For it to be long-lasting and reward those who don’t change their tires – I think those who can manage their materials best should be at an advantage – it will take time to warm up, because it is a hard tyre. But we were confident we had the technology and experience to make this possible.

The 2023 Hypercar tires were developed entirely with simulation, a process well defined by the range for 2021. We didn’t take data on the previous generation of Hypercar tires from cold starts, because teams could still use ovens, but we had plenty of information from the DPi tires in IMSA about where we needed to be and we had the information on the first ones for the Hypercars. We therefore created a mix of design philosophies to arrive at a model that was tested on the simulator and which helped us define the three different compounds: soft, medium and hard.

Photo by: Michelin

On some circuits it is difficult to know what temperature to expect and, as the LMDh and LMH cars are different in terms of stress and set-up, our recommendation has always been to bring two mesocles to each track, to obtain a good compromise. The simulation helped us avoid overlap between the two specifications and ensure that there is no risk of one being too hard and the other too soft.

The Tame Tire is the magic tool for us that has been combined with the simulator to allow us to precisely model the performance of a tire at a given temperature, for a given mileage on a particular surface. The physics are public knowledge, but it’s how you put the models together that requires a lot of knowledge, and Tame Tire is the result of 20 years of simulation efforts by Michelin in motorsports.

How you use a tire early in its life naturally affects its final performance, so wear patterns and various phenomena are all built in. We can always do more to tune them to real data; we are not yet able to simulate the wet, and even in the dry some aspects are not easy to reproduce, such as track grip, but we are continually improving.

Based on the pilot’s indications in the simulator it is possible to adjust the parameters and from the virtual tire we know which functional parameters must be designed to reproduce the sensation that this model gives to the pilot. As a designer, it is useful to know that “they like harder tires”, or “we need to change the properties of the compound”, and we can bring this information back to physics.

We use Tame Tire not only to reproduce what happened on the track, but also to design a tire without any information other than feedback from a driver in a virtual car.

The Michelin simulator

Photo by: Michelin