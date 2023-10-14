Although he had been saying for years that he was about to retire, the Briton has acknowledged that this time he is serious.

While there are some actors who have decided to pause their careers at the peak of their filmography, Michael Caine It is that rare species of human beings that has never stopped working, even at 90 years old. already fulfilled when we all want to rest and enjoy the small pleasures of life.

However, the time has come, because after more than 170 titles under his belt, Caine has found the film with which he wants to put an end to his extensive career: The Great Escaper. Well, as the actor has stated in an interview with the BBC, this time he is willing to retire from cinema.

“I have said many times that I am going to retire, but this time it is true. I’ve thought about it a lot and I think it’s time after having released a movie in which I am the protagonist and it has incredible reviews… How am I going to be able to overcome this?”, said Caine, who will release the film on October 6. film in his native United Kingdom.

Precisely, one of the reasons that has led him to seriously consider his retirement is the few leading roles that he is offered at his age. “The only roles they offer me right now are those of a 90-year-old or 85-year-old man.. And they are not the protagonists. You don’t have someone who is 90 years old when there are very handsome young actors. So I prefer to leave it.”

An unmatched career

Without a doubt, the end of Michael Caine in the film industry leaves a huge void, since The actor’s career is practically inimitable, Well, not only has he managed to win two Oscars, one for The Cider House Rules and another for Hannah and Her Sisters, but he has been nominated up to six times in both the leading and supporting categories.

But not only that, because the British philosophy of rejecting the minimum possible roles, land has led to being a transgenerational figure, capable of having great titles in films from the 60s and being unforgettable for the generation of 2000 with his role as Alfred in The Dark Knight trilogy. Enjoy your retirement, Michael Caine.