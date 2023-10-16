Actor Michael Caine, icon of British cinema, announced yesterday that he has decided to end his seven-decade career and retire from the big screen with the film “The Great Escaper”applauded by critics.

From the manipulative character of “The footprint” to the lying scientist “Interstellar”passing through the butler of “Batman”Caine has acted in more than 160 films.

He has been nominated six times for the Hollywood Oscar and won the coveted statuette for his work in Woody Allen’s “Hannah and Her Sisters” in 1986 and in 2000 for “The Cider House Rules.” of the life”).

“I keep saying that I’m going to retire. Well, now it is the case,” she declared.

“I told myself that I had just made a film in which I played the lead role and for which I received incredible reviews… What am I going to do so that I can overcome that?” he explained.

“The Great Escaper,” which premiered on October 6 in the United Kingdom, tells the true story of a World War II veteran, Bernie Jordan, who escaped from the nursing home where he lived to attend the ceremony for the 70th anniversary of the 1944 Landing in France.

He shared the bill with Glenda Jackson, who died in June at age 87.

“The only roles they can give me now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85,” she said. “They will not be leading roles. There are no 90-year-old protagonists, there are young, seductive boys and girls. So I told myself that it was best to leave,” she commented.

Maurice Joseph Micklewhite was born on March 14, 1933 in south London, into a poor environment. When he was looking for a stage name, he discovered the poster for the film “The Caine Mutiny” and adopted the name of the ship as a pseudonym in 1954.

The actor, known for his “cockney” accent from the lower classes of London but a Rolls Royce collector, was one of the first personalities in the world of culture to speak out in favor of Brexit, in 2016.

“Sir Michael” was decorated by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000.

