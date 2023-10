A special experience: Micha Bartelds from Zwolle lived and worked in Nashville, America, for a while on his first solo EP. After collaboration with Julia – together they formed a duo for years – ended, Micha decided to continue solo. In the country capital Nashville he came under the tutelage of songwriter and Grammy winner Femke Weidema, who guided him in writing new songs. Micha plays two songs from the new EP in SPUNCK Podium.