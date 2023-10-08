Beaten at home by Cincinnati (1-0), Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, returning after three weeks of absence, were eliminated from the race for the play-offs, two days before the end of the MLS regular season.

Lionel Messi’s return wasn’t enough. Two days before the end of the MLS regular season, Inter Miami finds itself already eliminated from the playoff race after suffering its seventeenth defeat of the season, against Cincinnati (0-1). The entry onto the field of the Argentine star (returning from injury after three weeks of absence) in the 55th minute, while the score was still goalless, did not prevent the solid leader of the Western Conference from achieving their twentieth success of the regular season , thanks to a goal from Alvaro Barreal (78th minute).

Before this final outcome, rumors were already circulating that Messi would return on loan to Barcelona during the January transfer window if Inter Miami missed out on their playoff berth. The scenario has therefore materialized. His coach, Tata Martino, made a brief comment after the defeat: “Now he’s going to the national team, maybe he’ll visit Barcelona. Apart from that I don’t know anything else,” Martino said.

Messi will join the Argentina national team for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru in October. With the conclusion of the season in Miami, Argentina must set itself the objective of keeping Messi’s physical fitness high for the upcoming qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil. Miami’s remaining league games include a home and road game against Charlotte on Oct. 18 and 21.

