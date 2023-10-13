Hello Vidente maintains that those who perform this rite They will have the ability to establish an energetic link with the solar eclipsewhich will allow them to obtain a series of benefits, such as improvements in their health, fortune in love and prosperity in life.

In the coming days, the world will witness an astronomical phenomenon of notable relevance: an annular solar eclipse. This event is characterized by the position of the Moon, which will be located between the Earth and the Sun, temporarily plunging the sky into darkness.

EThis astral phenomenon will be visible starting on October 14 at 10:28, reaching its maximum phase at approximately 1:30 p.m., and culminating at 3:30 p.m.

In relation to this cosmic event, Mhoni Vidente has shared a video on his social networks in which presents a specific rite to celebrate the “ring of fire.” This ritual aims to attract benefits in the form of love, health and prosperity into the life of those who practice it.

The arrival of a phenomenon such as the solar eclipse, which represents a peculiar alignment between the Sun and the Moon, is considered a moment of significant energy and transformation. Thus, Many take advantage of the occasion to renew and purify their personal energies.

Mhoni Vidente’s Solar Eclipse Rite consists of a series of specific steps, designed to take place between October 13 and 15. The elements necessary for its execution include Holy Water in a container, as well as a yellow candle carefully anointed with double quick luck, Siete Machos lotion, Pompeii lotion, macua bird perfume and golden diamond.

The practitioner of the rite must apply the anointed candle on your own body, in order to purify and protect yourself. Then, sandalwood incense and the candle are lit, with the purpose of creating an environment conducive to meditation and to establish connection with the cosmic energies of the eclipse.

Hello Vidente emphasize the importance of carrying out this rite with faith, conviction and positive thoughtssince these attitudes are essential to properly channel the energy of the eclipse and achieve the desired objectives.

