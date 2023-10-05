Aries

You are going to find the light in the month of October, you are going to find the solution to so many problems that you have been going through.

This card also says that you will have new opportunities for progress in work matters or in study matters.

Gemini

You will find new opportunities to love again, new opportunities for life, new opportunities for pregnancy or new opportunities for emotional stability and you will be going through good adventures.

During the month you will be very compatible with the sign of Aquarius, Leo and Libra, who will approach you to talk to you about matters of love, stability and, above all, new job opportunities.

Virgo

You are going to shine brighter than ever, you are going to have the solution you were waiting for and you will finally be cured of any illness you have been going through. It also says that the stability you needed will come.

Libra

You are going to start growing and a new job or promotion opportunity comes your way.

New opportunities come in matters of love, you are compatible with the signs Aquarius, Pisces or Gemini, any of them will approach you with good intentions, with true love.

Aquarium

In the month of October come moments of maturity, moments of decision-making, moments of loving yourself more Aquarius, of thinking a little more about yourself, of also helping the family, but putting the self first, the I can, the I want. and I wish.

