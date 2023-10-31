Hello Vidente has been one of the most recognized astrologers in Mexico, because in addition to launching the weekly horoscopes What are they seen and read by millions of people To find out what’s in store for the 12 zodiac signs, He has managed to get several predictions right on different topics.

Recently Mhoni Vidente released a prediction from a famous person, mentioning that his future is not good at all. Is about Roberto Carlobetter known as the clown “Brincos Dieras”who in recent years has managed to have great success with his shows that he has presented in much of the country.

According to Mhoni Vidente, the professional growth of the Monterrey clown has unleashed a great wave of envy, in addition to mentioning that some of his enemies are performing witchcraft on him.

Even the health problems that Brincos Dieras presented just a few weeks ago were due to witchcraft, but he assures that more complicated things are still coming for the clown.

“Another who is haunted by witchcraft is Brincos Dieras, the Monterrey clown, very talented, strong and with a skillful mind, married, but when fame, money, power comes to you, unfortunately envy, courage and envy also come to you. Lately this man, Brincos Dieras, is going through complicated health situations, he hurt his ribs, he had another problem, but the worst is coming for him,” said Mhoni Vidente.

The astrologer mentioned that the “Devil” letter is hanging around Brincos Dieras’ life, so some problems in love could arise, such as a divorceor could also be involved in car or airplane accident.

“Mr. Brincos Dieras is authentic, forward-thinking, very hard-working, he has a good manager, he has still maintained himself well, but the devil’s card is behind him, he gets a divorce, problems with his wife, apart from that, an accident on a plane or by car, the witchcraft that is surrounding him is very strong, envy is eating him up, envy, the evil eye, greed, they are people who were close to him and are no longer there, they wish him terrible things “He has to take care of himself, he has to protect himself because he is very hard-working, there is the angel of death behind him, the angel of the devil is behind him,” concluded Mhoni Vidente.

